Category: World Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 01:40 Hits: 2

AUCKLAND: New Zealand's Catholic Church formally apologised on Friday (Mar 26) to the survivors of abuse within the church and said that its systems and culture must change. Cardinal John Dew, who is the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Wellington and Metropolitan of New Zealand, made the apology at ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-zealand-catholic-church-apologises-to-survivors-of-abuse-14495172