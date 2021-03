Category: World Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 02:07 Hits: 2

A top California university has agreed to pay more than US$1 billion to hundreds of women who accused a former campus gynaecologist of sexual abuse, lawyers representing plaintiffs said Thursday.

