Category: World Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 06:09 Hits: 2

Britain told Hong Kong on Friday (Mar 26) that it had "no right" to order other countries not to accept a United Kingdom travel document for a popular youth working scheme after the city confirmed it had made the request to several other nations.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/bno-uk-hong-kong-passport-no-right-dictate-recognition-14496768