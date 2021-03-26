This Week in Statehouse Action: Breaking Spring edition

If you need a breather from seasonal hard partying, here’s some statehouse action to fill your downtime (and possibly give you a reason to drink more).
Bourbon Peach Smash: It feels like I’ve been writing about the Georgia legislature’s proposed voter suppression bills all year (… wait, I have been), but finally, after lots of legislative horse trading, a raft of these bills has been signed into law by the governor.
Let’s take a look back at the Georgia Senate runoffs to see why.
In January, the right-wing group True the Vote (lol) challenged the eligibility of hundreds of thousands of voters in those runoff elections based on an unreliable postal database.
On that occasion, only a few dozen votes were actually thrown out.
But under the new law, conservative activists will now able to challenge the eligibility of literally as many voters as they want.
Also, local election boards will be required to hear these challenges within 10 days, which could pressure county officials to hastily remove eligible voters from the rolls or erroneously reject their ballots.
But wait, it gets worse!
The new law also grants state officials the broad rights to replace local election officials (hence the “pressure” mentioned above).
So not only will these eligibility challenges become more numerous and frequent, but local officials deemed reluctant or unable to remove suitable numbers of voters from rolls or reject enough ballots could be swapped out for folks deemed more … amenable.
In this vein, the new law will also remove Georgia’s elected secretary of state as chair of the state election board.
The language of the resolution reveals Republicans’ true intent with these hearings, which claims that election officials, "through willful disregard or reckless neglect[,] have failed to adhere to our election laws" by "ignoring, violating and encouraging noncompliance" of election laws and administration.
And I'm sure it’s just a wacky coincidence that Assembly Republicans have also introduced a slew of voter suppression bills very obviously designed to assuage the election “issues” raised by Trump and his supporters.
Thanks in part to his desire to divert attention from his multiple scandals, Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently became more amendable to the Democratic-majority legislature’s legalization proposals, which includes key equity provisions:
40% of most marijuana tax revenues would be reinvested in communities disproportionately affected by the war on drugs
40% would be steered to public education
20% would go toward drug treatment, prevention, and education
Programs would be established to provide loans, grants, and incubator programs for small farmers and people from disproportionately impacted communities who want to enter the industry.
