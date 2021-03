Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 11:56 Hits: 2

Pakistan held a pompous ceremony to show off its military strength at a time when the government lacks funds to procure COVID-19 vaccines and as the Sputnik V doses go on sale at a steep price in the country.

