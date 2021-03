Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 12:37 Hits: 2

As Bangladesh marks 50 years of independence, the country has yet to establish itself as a substantive democracy. Observers say autocratic tendencies are becoming more pronounced than ever.

