Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 14:42 Hits: 2

The European Court of Justice argued that 10 families were not "individually" affected by the EU's climate policies, which they had filed suit against to force the bloc into adopting stricter protection measures.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-top-court-drops-families-climate-action-case/a-56990547?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf