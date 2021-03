Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 15:23 Hits: 2

The jailed Kremlin critic has told lawyers he is in "great pain" and has trouble using one of his legs. Russian prison authorities have claimed Navalny's health is "satisfactory."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/alexei-navalny-says-he-is-being-tortured-in-prison/a-56995363?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf