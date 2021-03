Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 16:45 Hits: 10

Police in the Netherlands reopened the area around the parliament building in The Hague. The area had been evacuated following an alleged bomb threat.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/police-give-all-clear-after-evacuating-area-around-dutch-parliament/a-57005941?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf