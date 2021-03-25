The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Living among the dead: Families make their homes among Venezuela's looted tombs

The vast Southern General Cemetery in Venezuela's capital Caracas houses the remains of thousands of the deceased. But it is also home to a handful of the living. Victims of poverty in a country mired in an economic crisis, a number of families have set up makeshift homes among the tombstones or inside mausoleums. Some have found a way to earn extra food and money by protecting the graves from robbers, who regularly ransack the tombs in search of anything valuable.

