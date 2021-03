Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 09:37 Hits: 2

Greece on Thursday celebrated 200 years since the start of its independence war with the Ottoman Empire with parades and ceremonies attended by foreign dignitaries, though the pandemic forced officials to scale back events.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210325-modern-greek-nation-celebrates-its-200th-birthday