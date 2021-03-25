The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Suez Canal: Race against time to free stuck ship as traffic backs up

Category: World Hits: 10

Suez Canal: Race against time to free stuck ship as traffic backs up Efforts to free a beached container vessel stuck in Egypt's Suez Canal entered a third day on Thursday. The Ever Given ran aground diagonally across the canal during a dust storm on Tuesday, blocking traffic in both directions, and there are now fears the vessel could cause serious delays to shipping around the world, with dozens of ships already backed up at either side of the waterway.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20210325-suez-canal-race-against-time-to-free-stuck-ship-as-traffic-backs-up

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version