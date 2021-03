Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 17:18 Hits: 10

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Thursday accused Russian authorities of torture by depriving him of sleep in prison as his lawyer said his health has worsened with back pains and leg problems.

