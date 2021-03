Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 19:33 Hits: 8

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States remained open to diplomacy with North Korea despite its missile tests this week, but warned there would be responses if North Korea escalates matters. Read full story

