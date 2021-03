Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 17:09 Hits: 10

Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE began testing their COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12, with hopes of expanding vaccination to that age range by early 2022, the U.S. drugmaker said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pfizer--biontech-launch-covid-19-vaccine-trial-in-kids-under-12-14491476