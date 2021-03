Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 17:23 Hits: 9

Albania on Thursday received 192,000 doses of the Chinese Sinovac coronavirus vaccine, the first batch of 1 million secured through a deal agreed in Turkey, local media reported.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/albania-gets-192-000-doses-of-chinese-sinovac-vaccine-14491706