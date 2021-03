Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 16:01 Hits: 5

China's new Five-Year Plan focuses on self-reliance more than any other since its reform and opening up began. But unless the government recognizes the limits of authoritarianism, top-down directives, and social control, it is likely to stifle innovation and fall far short of its ambitious development goals.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-self-reliance-5-year-plan-by-george-magnus-2021-03