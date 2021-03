Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 16:36 Hits: 15

With markets, policymakers, and commentators fixated on the coming economic boom in vaccinated countries, it is all too easy to miss dangers looming on the horizon. But history (and common sense) suggests that crises like the coronavirus pandemic do not simply recede into memory.

