Americans think the U.S. government's pandemic response is getting better, and it is

Many of today's current headlines on the coronavirus in the U.S. are very hopeful. More than 40 states now say they will meet or beat President Biden's May 1 deadline of providing vaccine eligibility to all adults. Biden is also expected to raise his goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans within his first 100 days to vaccinating 200 million. And as White House chief of staff Ron Klain tweeted, a little over two months ago, 8% of people over 65—who account for some 80% of COVID deaths—had gotten their first COVID shot. Now that number exceeds 70%.

At the same time, Americans' perceptions of how the U.S. government is handling the pandemic has improved dramatically since the day Biden was inaugurated. According to Civiqs trend lines, satisfaction with the federal government response has shot up 26 points, from just 34% saying they were mostly/completely satisfied on Jan. 20 to 60% now saying the same.

That increased satisfaction is almost entirely driven by Democrats and Independents. But since Independents will be key to Democratic efforts to maintain their congressional majorities, here’s the response from Independents.

The country isn’t out of the woods yet—not by a long shot—but the U.S. government response is lightyears ahead of it where it was when Biden took office, and Americans can feel that.

