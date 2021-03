Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 09:04 Hits: 9

Once one of Tajikistan's most influential businessmen, Rajabali Odinaev, who is serving a 28-year prison term on embezzlement charges many consider to be politically motivated, has undergone stomach surgery after his health deteriorated.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/tajikistan-odinaev-surgery-prison/31168868.html