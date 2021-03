Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 08:29 Hits: 10

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's parliament has unanimously passed legislation giving working mothers and their partners the right to paid leave after suffering a miscarriage or stillbirth, in what is believed to be one of the first provisions of its type in the world. The bereavement allowance, passed ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/miscarriage-paid-leave-stillbirth-new-zealand-women-14488400