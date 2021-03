Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 03:47 Hits: 9

Opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya has called on Belarusians to start a new wave of protests against Alyaksandr Lukashenka on March 25 as they mark the anniversary of the short-lived Belarusian People's Republic.

