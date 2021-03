Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 05:56 Hits: 12

Billionaire Gautam Adani is investing in airports, data centres and defence, seen by India's Modi as economically vital.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/3/25/bb-indiasinfrastructureking-adani-sees-worlds-top-wealth-surge