News Roundup: Infrastructure, equal pay, and another Georgia Republican plan to thwart state voters

In today's news: Georgia Republicans are making yet another attempt to legalize the partisan election stealing that Donald Trump demanded after his loss. It's Equal Pay Day, the day American women working full-time catch up, on average, to what American men made in pay during 2020. (That's right: nearly three extra months of work.) And Democrats are pushing forward with a new American infrastructure plan after four years of Republican efforts falling flat.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Georgia GOP may pass dangerous anti-voter bill tomorrow: Here is how you can help stop it

A GoFundMe in her name raised $900K, but the Asian grandma who beat her attacker is not keeping it

Megan Rapinoe and other soccer stars headed to Congress and the White House for Equal Pay Day

Biden, Democrats push ahead with big infrastructure plan to start the nation's rebuild

Civiqs polling shows strong support for a third party across the political spectrum

From the community:

Montana Governor illegally traps and kills collared Yellowstone Wolf

Tennessee Pushing to Make Bible the State Book

