News Roundup: Infrastructure, equal pay, and another Georgia Republican plan to thwart state voters

Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021

In today's news: Georgia Republicans are making yet another attempt to legalize the partisan election stealing that Donald Trump demanded after his loss. It's Equal Pay Day, the day American women working full-time catch up, on average, to what American men made in pay during 2020. (That's right: nearly three extra months of work.) And Democrats are pushing forward with a new American infrastructure plan after four years of Republican efforts falling flat.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Georgia GOP may pass dangerous anti-voter bill tomorrow: Here is how you can help stop it

• A GoFundMe in her name raised $900K, but the Asian grandma who beat her attacker is not keeping it

• Megan Rapinoe and other soccer stars headed to Congress and the White House for Equal Pay Day

• Biden, Democrats push ahead with big infrastructure plan to start the nation's rebuild

• Civiqs polling shows strong support for a third party across the political spectrum

From the community:

• Montana Governor illegally traps and kills collared Yellowstone Wolf

• Tennessee Pushing to Make Bible the State Book

