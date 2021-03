Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 11:06 Hits: 4

Only two days after his prison release, activist Andy Li has been charged with foreign collusion under Beijing's sweeping security legislation. Li and 11 other activists had tried to escape to Taiwan.

