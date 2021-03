Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 15:14 Hits: 8

Angela Merkel's government has announced a U-turn and said that there will be no Easter shutdown after all, just two days after announcing one. DW's Jens Thurau warns that the chancellor has lost her way.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-the-german-government-is-in-free-fall/a-56975397?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf