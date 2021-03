Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 15:26 Hits: 9

The German government said it is looking into the possibility of a temporary stop on foreign vacations. Confusion among people in Germany was high when trips to Spain's Mallorca were allowed but domestic travel wasn't.

