Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 18:28 Hits: 9

For years, whenever Wolfsburg faced Chelsea, the outcome was never in doubt. However, armed with Wolfsburg's former biggest weapon, three years after their last tie, the star-studded outfit showed how far they have come.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/women-s-champions-league-chelsea-take-goal-lead-over-wolfsburg-into-second-leg/a-56978323?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf