Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 13:57 Hits: 4

A row has erupted in France over plans to build a mosque in Strasbourg, with the interior ministry on Wednesday accusing the municipal authorities there of using public money to fund "foreign meddling" on French soil.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210324-row-erupts-in-france-over-plans-to-use-state-funds-to-build-strasbourg-mosque