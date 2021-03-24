The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Son of slain Afghan commander Massoud warns of 'civil war' if US troops leave hastily

Son of slain Afghan commander Massoud warns of 'civil war' if US troops leave hastily Ahmad Massoud, the son of Afghan commander Ahmad Shah Massoud who was assassinated by al Qaeda two days before the 9/11 attacks, granted an interview to FRANCE 24 in Paris. Massoud expressed concern at the prospect of US troops leaving the country in May, warning that a rushed exit would lead to "civil war" in Afghanistan. He also condemned last year's deal reached between the US and the Taliban, calling it a mistake.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20210324-son-of-slain-afghan-commander-massoud-warns-of-civil-war-if-us-troops-leave-hastily

