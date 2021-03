Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 15:46 Hits: 10

Belgium is reintroducing strict lockdown measures in response to a worrying surge of new COVID-19 infections, with the government saying Wednesday that schools would close and residents would have limited access to non-essential businesses.

