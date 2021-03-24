Covid-19: Brazil on the brink

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 15:50 Hits: 10

With more than 294,000 lives lost, Brazil has the second-highest Covid-19 death toll in the world. For more than 20 days in a row, the country has recorded more than 2,000 daily deaths from the disease. Healthcare workers around the country have been pleading for more support as they battle surging rates of infection. Yet President Jair Bolsonaro continues to downplay the gravity of the situation. Our team on the ground reports from Sao Paulo, one of the regions most affected in recent weeks, as well as Rio de Janeiro, where beaches have just been closed.

