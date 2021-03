Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 15:20 Hits: 8

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India reported a new variant of the coronavirus on Wednesday as it struggled with the highest single-day tally of new infections and deaths this year. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/24/india-reports-new-coronavirus-variant-as-daily-deaths-reach-year039s-high