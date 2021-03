Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 15:27 Hits: 9

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The West must engage with Russia to promote mutual interests but remain "very clear-eyed", U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, at the Biden administration's first cabinet-level meeting with the NATO alliance scorned by Donald Trump. Read full story

