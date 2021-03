Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 15:31 Hits: 9

PARIS (Reuters) - Brigitte Becker knows that her asthma leaves her vulnerable to COVID-19, but brief suspensions of the AstraZeneca vaccine in some countries over a small number of blood-clotting cases have deepened her resolve to await a different shot. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/24/science-vs-skeptics-some-in-france-struggle-to-trust-in-astrazeneca-shot