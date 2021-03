Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 16:35 Hits: 11

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's two former prime ministers - Mariano Rajoy and Jose Maria Aznar - were testifying on Wednesday in a High Court corruption trial involving former prominent members of their conservative People' Party (PP). Read full story

