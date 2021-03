Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 14:04 Hits: 5

The European Union refined its rules on the export of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, giving it a clearer right to block shipments to countries such as Britain with higher inoculation rates and to those not exporting their own vaccine doses.

