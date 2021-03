Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 15:51 Hits: 12

After a lifetime of picking tea, plantation workers are left landless once they stop working – their housing, on the tea estates, is tied to their labor. Their children, who are often stuck working at the plantations to keep their parents housed, are fighting for a better deal.

