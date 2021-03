Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 15:52 Hits: 9

Hundreds of imprisoned protestors in Myanmar have been released in the first apparent gesture by the military to try to placate the protest movement. Meanwhile, protestors began a ‘silence strike’ on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2021/0324/Myanmar-junta-frees-over-600-protestors-as-silence-strike-begins?icid=rss