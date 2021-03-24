Amy Comey Barrett has right-wing activists 'disappointed' and 'despondent' so far: report

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 13:47 Hits: 9

On Wednesday, CNN reported that some right-wing legal activists are nervous that recently appointed Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett isn't delivering on her conservative credentials in Supreme Court decisions — at least not yet.

"Barrett has only been on the bench since late October, providing an exceedingly small sample size, but her votes not backing President Donald Trump in attempting to overturn the 2020 election as well as a mixed ruling in a clash between houses of worship and California have brought concern to some who heralded her nomination," reported Ariane de Vogue. "The nervousness so early in her tenure reveals more about the high hopes of the conservative movement that has finally obtained a 6-3 majority than it does about Barrett's own jurisprudence."

Kelly Shackelford of the right-wing First Liberty Institute said, '"You have a lot of people in the conservative movement who are so far disappointed and a little despondent about those votes." Another anonymous source close to many conservative "religious liberty" organizations said that ""There is concern and worry," and some people believe Barrett is too "timid."

Nevertheless, upcoming cases could give Barrett, who replaced the late liberal icon Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a chance to deliver right-wing activist decisions.

A legal opinion in a case that could entirely wipe out the Affordable Care Act is yet to come down, as is a case that could upend what's left of the Voting Rights Act, both of which Barrett participated in. Gun rights groups are also hoping the Supreme Court will take up a case that could strike down New York's requirements to obtain a concealed handgun permit, as Barrett does have a track record of siding with the gun lobby in lower court opinions.

