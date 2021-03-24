Laura Ingraham attacks Dems for 'preferring' undocumented Iimmigrants to 'anyone who voted for Trump' — it didn't end well

Category: World Hits: 10
"I'll take the folks who believe in the American dream."
Laura Ingraham tried to attack Democrats Tuesday night in yet another Fox News segment on the "crisis" at America's southern border, insisting that it's "just a fact" that Democratic voters "prefer" undocumented immigrants "to anyone who ever voted for Trump."
It did not end well for her or for the MAGA crowd.
Fox News and some of the more mainstream news media have been harping on the influx of undocumented immigrants seeking asylum, especially unaccompanied children, but a Washington Post study reveals it is mostly just a "predictable seasonal shift."
Ingraham, meanwhile, has defended a white supremacist, said immigrants destroy "the America we love," and announced she was "sickened" that President Joe Biden called out racism in America.
Responding to a clip on social media of Ingraham thinking her attack on Democrats was quite the "dig," Democrats explained why she is correct.
@Acyn She finally said something true. Let's not forget...these are Trump voters: https://t.co/dgfgFkWZaa
@Acyn The ones who were #RootinForPutin a few days ago? The one’s who were willing to sacrifice grandma for the sak… https://t.co/voeAEqRtWW
@Acyn Well yeah. Immigrants love this country. Trumpers tried to end democracy after 200+ years because their dude lost one election.
@Acyn I certainly do. Trump voters have refused assimilation into modern America and about half of them supported the Jan. 6 insurrection.
@jeremynewberger @Acyn Well it's not hard to see the difference... Immigrants fleeing tyranny and danger... Trump v… https://t.co/E8fvlWkeII
Same people said they'd rather be Russian than Democrat, but whatever lady. https://t.co/jp731pk6D5
@JRehling @MissBossyBoots_ @Acyn I know! I know! ????????♂️ https://t.co/qYSVLGrntu
@Acyn Well, she might have a point. Many points in their favour: •They aren’t white supremacists. •They won’t vote… https://t.co/uDgpEcCXRM
Undocumented immigrants put food on my dinner plate tonight, Trump voters tried to kill my Representative in congre… https://t.co/Dt3qfA2T78
If the Trump voter is a white supremacist, insurrectionist, seditionist, voter suppresionist, and/or anti-masker, t… https://t.co/xkGo0kCk29
@RussOnPolitics @Acyn Me too, exactly. Undocumented immigrants don't want any trouble. Why would they want to dra… https://t.co/mY6GWrMoJl
@Acyn republicans prefer russians to Americans
@Acyn It’s true. I lived with a group of them and they are hard working people who love their families and don’t ca… https://t.co/Xh84Ipih5t
@Acyn Can't imagine why https://t.co/6r70EPYjrL
@RobAnderson2018 @Acyn They only like undocumented folks when they are doing backbreaking farm labor. When they hav… https://t.co/4WplEZsTp8
@Acyn Accurate. https://t.co/ureFuZYEvm
Well, undocumented immigrants didn't storm the Capitol on January 6th, Laura, so yeah, I trust umdocumented immigra… https://t.co/sYuegYiIwv
@Acyn First time I think I ever agreed with her. Who doesn’t like hard working men and women who just want to contr… https://t.co/DQo2u7N39l
@Acyn You don't say? https://t.co/BX4N2jeWzE