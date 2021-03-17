The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Palestine Receives 60,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines via COVAX

Palestine authorities received on Wednesday over 60,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines via the COVAX mechanism. The shipment will be allocated to Gaza and the West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Kamal al-Shakhra, the country will start its vaccination campaign with 38,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

However, AstraZeneca's doses won't be administered until the World Health Organization finishes the review on safety reports.

The vaccination campaign begins on Sunday as medical personnel, people over 65 years old, and those with deadly conditions will be prioritized. Like Israel, which has the second-largest vaccination rate globally, it refuses to support the Palestinian people by sharing COVID-19 vaccines in the occupied territory.

  

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Palestine-Receives-60000-Doses-of-COVID-19-Vaccines-via-COVAX-20210317-0019.html

