Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 11:07 Hits: 7

Libya’s eastern administration on Tuesday officially handed over power to a new executive that is meant to unify the war-torn country and steer it towards elections late this year.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210324-libya-s-eastern-region-hands-power-to-un-backed-interim-government