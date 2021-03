Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 13:18 Hits: 7

Chancellor Angela Merkel ditched a plan agreed on Tuesday for an extended Easter to try to break a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, apologising to lockdown-weary Germans after the hastily-conceived plan triggered a huge backlash.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210324-following-blacklash-in-germany-merkel-cancels-plan-for-extended-easter-lockdown