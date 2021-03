Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 09:38 Hits: 11

KUCHING: Spas, reflexology and foot massage centres and karaoke outlets in Sarawak will be allowed to reopen from Saturday (March 27), with strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/24/spas-reflexology-centres-karaoke-outlets-in-s039wak-to-reopen-from-saturday-march-27-with-strict-sops