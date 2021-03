Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 08:44 Hits: 11

A UN rights expert has spoken out on death threats from Saudi officials over her public investigation into the killing of Khashoggi. She cited "credible evidence" that the Saudi crown prince was liable for the murder.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/saudi-officials-issued-death-threats-over-khashoggi-probe-says-un-rapporteur/a-56968083?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf