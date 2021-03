Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 09:07 Hits: 13

PETALING JAYA: Residents and business proprietors in the Petaling, Klang and Shah Alam districts will be affected by a planned water supply disruption that is set to take place for two days starting March 30. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/24/planned-water-disruptions-to-affect-several-areas-in-klang-valley-in-late-march-early-april