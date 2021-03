Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 08:09 Hits: 13

Myanmar's military says it has released more than 600 prisoners arrested on various alleged infractions since the February 1 coup.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/myanmar-releases-hundreds-of-post-coup-prisoners/a-56967963?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf