Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 07:20 Hits: 14

KOTA KINABALU: The newly-formed Islamic Affairs Coordination Committee (Japheis) should refrain from taking any extreme approach which may create anxiety among Sabah’s multi-racial and multi-religious communities, says Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/24/sabah-sets-up-islamic-affairs-coordination-committee-special-tasks-minister-appointed-first-chairman