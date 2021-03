Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 07:20 Hits: 14

PARIS (Reuters) - The Pfizer and the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots have the same efficiency in severe cases of the disease, French infectiologist Odile Launay told RTL radio on Wednesday. Read full story

